RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 12 Shop stewards from South Africa's AMCU mining union urged its leader Joseph Mathunjwa to sign a wage deal offered by the world's three top platinum producers to end a crippling five month strike.

"This union has worked. We want this money. Sign Mathunjwa!" one steward said, drawing cheers from a crowd of thousands of striking mine workers.

Shares at Lonmin were up almost 8 percent by 1215 GMT. Impala Platinum climbed 1.5 percent, while Anglo American Platinum slipped around 1 percent.