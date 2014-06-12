RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 12 Shop stewards
from South Africa's AMCU mining union urged its leader Joseph
Mathunjwa to sign a wage deal offered by the world's three top
platinum producers to end a crippling five month strike.
"This union has worked. We want this money. Sign Mathunjwa!"
one steward said, drawing cheers from a crowd of thousands of
striking mine workers.
Shares at Lonmin were up almost 8 percent by 1215
GMT. Impala Platinum climbed 1.5 percent, while Anglo
American Platinum slipped around 1 percent.