JOHANNESBURG, June 13 The leader of South Africa's AMCU union Joseph Mathunjwa said on Friday a wage deal with the world's top three platinum producers was imminent, in a sign the country's longest mining strike in history may soon be over.

Mathunjwa told SAfm he would meet with leaders of Lonmin , Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum on Friday or over the weekend to relay to the companies the response of thousands of striking miners to their latest wage increase offer.

He said the deal had not yet been finalised because the timing of the pay increases still needed to be agreed but there was "light at the end of the tunnel".