JOHANNESBURG, April 24 Major platinum producers in South Africa said on Thursday they would take their latest wage offer directly to employees, after they failed to reach a deal to end a 13-week strike with union leaders.

"(We) advise that, unfortunately, no resolution has yet been achieved in resolving the three-month strike relating to wages and benefit," Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said in a joint statement.

"The producers have a duty to provide the details of the settlement offer to our employees and will do so forthwith."