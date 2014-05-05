JOHANNESBURG May 5 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Monday its
striking members had rejected the latest wage offer by the
world's three biggest platinum mining companies.
The strike has been running for nearly four months at Anglo
American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala
Platinum and has hit 40 percent of global production of
the precious metal.
The three companies took their latest wage offer directly to
the roughly 70,000 striking miners after wage talks with the
union collapsed. The firms said many of the strikers had
expressed a desire to return to work.
