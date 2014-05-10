BRIEF-BKW FY 2016 operating profit of CHF 384 million
* FY operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs ($384.23 million) and a 13 percent higher profit margin of 322 million francs
JOHANNESBURG May 10 World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said it anticipated a "mass return to work" on Wednesday at its strike-hit South African operations, according to an internal company memo to employees.
"Managers and supervisors are returning from leave and ramp plans are in place for a safe return," said the memo, dated Friday and seen by Reuters.
Lonmin and other South African platinum firms have been taking wage offers directly to employees in a bid to end a 15-week strike after talks with the AMCU union collapsed. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
LONDON, March 16 Valtteri Bottas is learning fast but Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes team mate will only really find out what he is up against when the Formula One season starts in Australia next week.
LONDON, March 16 The Italian stallion has a spring in its step as Ferrari, Formula One's oldest and most successful team, start a new season with fresh hope of returning to the top in the carmaker's 70th anniversary year.