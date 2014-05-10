JOHANNESBURG May 10 World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said it anticipated a "mass return to work" on Wednesday at its strike-hit South African operations, according to an internal company memo to employees.

"Managers and supervisors are returning from leave and ramp plans are in place for a safe return," said the memo, dated Friday and seen by Reuters.

Lonmin and other South African platinum firms have been taking wage offers directly to employees in a bid to end a 15-week strike after talks with the AMCU union collapsed. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)