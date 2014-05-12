JOHANNESBURG May 12 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said two of its members were killed on Monday as they reported for work at Lonmin's strike-hit platinum mine.

"Two mine workers were killed this morning. NUM members who went to work are being intimidated and assaulted," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

Lonmin's chief executive confirmed one employee was killed, but provided no other details on a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)