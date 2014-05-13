JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's top three platinum producers are unlikely to seal a wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the moment, the chief executive of Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday.

"We have remained so far apart. The deal with AMCU at this point in time seems completely out of the question," Chris Griffith told private radio station Talk Radio 702.

He added that most miners wanted to return to work after being on strike for four months to press demands for their wages to more than double, an increase the companies say they cannot afford. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)