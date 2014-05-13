JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's top three
platinum producers are unlikely to seal a wage deal with the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the
moment, the chief executive of Anglo American Platinum
said on Tuesday.
"We have remained so far apart. The deal with AMCU at this
point in time seems completely out of the question," Chris
Griffith told private radio station Talk Radio 702.
He added that most miners wanted to return to work after
being on strike for four months to press demands for their wages
to more than double, an increase the companies say they cannot
afford.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)