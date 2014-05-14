JOHANNESBURG May 14 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members were unable to return to work at the strike-hit operations of platinum producer Lonmin on Wednesday because intimidation by the rival AMCU union.

"The miners cannot get to work because the intimidation is very high," Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM's regional secretary in the platinum belt, told Reuters.

Lonmin had been aiming for a "mass return" of workers in a bid to end a crippling 16-week strike that has also hit rivals Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)