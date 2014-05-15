MARIKANA, South Africa May 15 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had told its members to avoid strike-hit mines on the platinum belt because of intimidation from the rival AMCU union which has been behind a 16-week stoppage.

"We have said they must stay away until conditions are safe and the intimidation stops. We are expecting very few guys to go to work today," Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM's regional secretary on the platinum belt, told Reuters.

Reuters journalists outside platinum producer Lonmin's Marikana mine said there was little activity with virtually no one showing up to work. Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum have also been hit by the strike. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Additional reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)