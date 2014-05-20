JOHANNESBURG May 20 The world's top three platinum producers and South Africa's AMCU union agreed on Tuesday to resume wage talks aimed at ending a 17-week strike and to be mediated by the country's labour court.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said in a joint statement that the mediation process would begin on Wednesday and last "for a period of up to three days." (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)