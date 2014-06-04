* Mining minister to meet platinum firms on Wednesday
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South Africa's new mining
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said he hoped to resolve the strike
in the platinum sector this week, and union AMCU was also
optimistic the five-month stoppage that has crippled mine output
could be nearing an end.
About 70,000 AMCU members downed tools in January at Impala
Platinum <IMPJ.J, Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin
, cutting 40 percent of global production of the precious
metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in
automobiles.
Ramatlhodi's task team, charged with resolving the longest
strike in South African mining history, was due to sit down with
the management of the three platinum firms on Wednesday, a day
after meeting Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) leaders.
"We are hoping to have it (strike) end by the end of this
week," Ramatlhodi told Reuters. "Its a work in progress, but so
far so good."
Earlier, AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said the latest
round of talks "went well", while a newspaper reported the union
had agreed to a government wage proposal.
Business Report newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to
the government negotiating team, said AMCU had accepted a wage
hike slightly less than its current "living wage" demand.
The union wants 12,500 rand ($1,163) a month as a basic
minimum wage to be achieved in four years.
The companies have offered pay increases of up to 10
percent, which would raise the overall minimum pay package to
12,500 rand by July 2017, although this includes cash allowances
for necessities such as housing.
Impala Platinum spokesman Johan Theron said the companies
were ready to respond to the government recommendations, but did
not provide any details.
Ramatlhodi said he was hoping to get the union and the
companies around the negotiation table by the end of Thursday
after meeting with them separately.
Ramatlhodi has been praised by the hardline union for his
readiness to resolve the strike in his first week in office
after numerous rounds of talks fell apart.
"Attitudes have hardened because of the length of the strike
but slowly we are moving forward," Ramatlhodi said.
