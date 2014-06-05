JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's AMCU union
has rejected a government wage increase proposal aimed at ending
a crippling five-month strike by platinum miners, the Business
Day newspaper reported on Thursday.
AMCU's position appeared to dash hopes that new Mines
Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who had thrown his weight behind
mediation efforts, might be able to break the deadlock between
the strikers and platinum producers.
"The government proposal was not a new proposal. They
introduced (an old proposal) that has already been rejected by
our members three months ago," the newspaper quoted Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa
as saying.
He added the union was maintaining its demand for a salary
increase to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month.
About 70,000 AMCU members downed tools in January at Anglo
American Platinum, Impala Platinum, and Lonmin
in a strike that has hit 40 percent of global production
of the precious metal used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters in automobiles.
($1 = 10.7745 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)