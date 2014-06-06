JOHANNESBURG, June 6 A South African footwear manufacturing union said on Friday it would go on a wage strike from Monday, the latest industrial action to hit an economy already reeling from a five-month stoppage in the platinum mines.

"The strike notice was issued yesterday and the strike is due to commence on Monday morning," the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)