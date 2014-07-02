JOHANNESBURG, July 2 The head of South Africa's striking NUMSA union said on Wednesday wage talks with an employers group will resume on Thursday night after more than 200,000 workers in the engineering and metals industry downed tools on Tuesday.

"We will be meeting for talks on Thursday night, the principle is a double-digit increase," Irvin Jim, NUMSA's general secretary, told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)