JOHANNESBURG, July 15 South Africa's steel and engineering employers group said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a "final" wage offer made to the striking NUMSA union to end a two-week industrial action.

"The final offer made last week - which was intended to end the strike and to see employees back at work this week - failed to accomplish its goal and has since been withdrawn," Kaizer Nyatsumba, chief executive of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)