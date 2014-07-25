CAPE TOWN, July 25 South Africa's main manufacturing union, NUMSA, will continue its three-week strike after its regional branches accepted a wage offer from employers but rejected conditions relating to future pay negotiations, two union sources said on Friday.

"The strike will continue because we have problems with changing Section 37. They want to make the union weak and toothless," one union source told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)