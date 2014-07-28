JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South African engineering union NUMSA has agreed to end a four-week strike after accepting a wage increase offer from employers, union leader Irvin Jim said on Monday.

NUMSA, South Africa's largest union, has accepted a 10 percent annual pay rise fixed for three years for its lowest-paid workers, Jim said, adding that members are due to return to work on Tuesday.

The walkout by engineering and metals workers had halted production at automakers and affected construction at new power plants in a country struggling with electricity supply. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by David Dolan)