JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's National Union on Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it was preparing for a strike against Roshcon, a unit of the state-run power utility Eskom , after turning down its latest wage offer.

Num is demandng a 9 percent raise and a 60 percent medical aid contribution by the employer. It said the company was offering an 8.6 percent increase.

"NUM will later this week declare a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, which will pave a way for a strike action," the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)