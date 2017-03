JOHANNESBURG, March 26 South Africa's government mediator said it will meet with the striking Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Wednesday to restart talks aimed at ending a strike now entering its tenth week.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) also said in a statement it would meet separately with companies Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin this week. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)