JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's Impala Platinum said on Thursday striking AMCU union has taken a "massive step forward" by taking its wage demands to its members and hoped an agreement would be reached very soon.

"Massive step forward in terms of the ground that was covered today by workers moderating their demands and the parties being close enough to hopefully sign a deal very, very soon," Implats spokesman Johan Theron told state broadcaster SAfm. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)