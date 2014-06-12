JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's Impala
Platinum said on Thursday striking AMCU union has taken
a "massive step forward" by taking its wage demands to its
members and hoped an agreement would be reached very soon.
"Massive step forward in terms of the ground that was
covered today by workers moderating their demands and the
parties being close enough to hopefully sign a deal very, very
soon," Implats spokesman Johan Theron told state broadcaster
SAfm.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)