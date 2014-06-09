JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi pulled out of talks on Monday to resolve a five-month strike in the platinum sector after the latest round of negotiations deadlocked, his spokesman said.

"The parties committed to continue to talk to each other," spokesman Mahlodi Muofhe told SAFm radio. "We don't think that the parties have the appetite to continue with this impasse for much longer." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)