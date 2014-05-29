(Adds details, quotes)
MAPUTO May 29 The South African government is
taking the initiative to end a crippling platinum sector strike
now in its eighteenth week, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene
said on Thursday.
"It's very critical, government is doing everything in its
power. Government is taking the initiative," Nene told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference in Maputo.
The impact of the strike was seen in first quarter GDP data
on Tuesday, where a 24.7 percent plunge in mining output dragged
South Africa's economy into contraction.
Since the strike has spilled over into the second quarter,
Africa's most advanced economy could head into recession this
year.
"It is quite essential to realise what the impact is of the
continuing strike", Nene, adding that compromise was needed from
both sides.
"There is mediation at the moment... there are meetings now
underway."
President Jacob Zuma picked a new cabinet on Sunday, and new
mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has put together a team to help
resolve the strike, saying the deadlock in the country's longest
and costliest work stoppage would soon be broken.
