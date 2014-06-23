RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 23 The president of South Africa's AMCU union asked thousands of striking platinum miners whether they wanted to sign a wage deal with the three leading producers on Monday, eliciting thunderous applause that signalled the end of a five-month work stoppage.

"Yes! Yes," the miners roared when union leader Joseph Mathunjwa asked them whether they wanted to accept the wage offers. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)