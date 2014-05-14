Total CEO Pouyanne's 2016 pay up 25 pct at 3.8 mln euros
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
MARIKANA, South Africa May 14 South Africa's police minister vowed on Wednesday to crack down on violence on the country's restive platinum belt and arrest "within hours" strikers he said were behind a campaign of intimidation against miners trying to return to work.
"In South Africa, the rule of law reigns," minister Nathi Mthethwa told a news conference, underscoring growing government concerns about the 16-week strike. "Anarchy is not what is going to be accepted." (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman