MARIKANA, South Africa May 14 South Africa's police minister vowed on Wednesday to crack down on violence on the country's restive platinum belt and arrest "within hours" strikers he said were behind a campaign of intimidation against miners trying to return to work.

"In South Africa, the rule of law reigns," minister Nathi Mthethwa told a news conference, underscoring growing government concerns about the 16-week strike. "Anarchy is not what is going to be accepted." (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)