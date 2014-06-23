RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 23 The president of South Africa's AMCU union said on Monday a crippling five-month strike in the platinum sector was "officially over" and its roughly 70,000 striking members would begin returning to work on Wednesday.

Joseph Mathunjwa made the announcement at a rally in the platinum belt town of Rustenburg where AMCU members overwhelmingly voiced their support for the latest wage offers from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)