Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 23 The president of South Africa's AMCU union said on Monday a crippling five-month strike in the platinum sector was "officially over" and its roughly 70,000 striking members would begin returning to work on Wednesday.
Joseph Mathunjwa made the announcement at a rally in the platinum belt town of Rustenburg where AMCU members overwhelmingly voiced their support for the latest wage offers from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.