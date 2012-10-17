JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 Toyota Motor Corp shut a South African car factory on Wednesday due to a strike at parts suppliers Toyota Boshuku, which makes seats and door panels.

"Lack of supplies has forced us to stop production," said spokesman Leo Kok. He said the plant received 700 units from the supplier daily and was likely to remain closed for the duration of the supplier's strike.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)