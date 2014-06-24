JOHANNESBURG, June 24 The leader of South Africa's AMCU mining union said on Tuesday he would continue to fight for a 12,500 rand per month basic wage for his members after signing a deal to end a crippling five-month platinum strike.

AMCU originally demanded a doubling of wages to 12,500 rand per month from Lonmin, Anglo American and Imapala Platinum but settled at an increase of 1,000 rand per month, or around a 20 percent rise in basic wages. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)