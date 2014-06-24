AstraZeneca receives fresh blow to potassium drug
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
JOHANNESBURG, June 24 The leader of South Africa's AMCU mining union said on Tuesday he would continue to fight for a 12,500 rand per month basic wage for his members after signing a deal to end a crippling five-month platinum strike.
AMCU originally demanded a doubling of wages to 12,500 rand per month from Lonmin, Anglo American and Imapala Platinum but settled at an increase of 1,000 rand per month, or around a 20 percent rise in basic wages. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.