RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 23 South Africa's striking AMCU mining union on Monday handed its members a programme that included sections titled "reading of agreements" and "back to work arrangements" at a rally expected to decide on a wage offer from the platinum producers.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) were meeting in the mining town of Rustenburg to discuss the latest offer from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin aimed at ending South Africa's longest and costliest strike. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)