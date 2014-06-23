Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 23 South Africa's striking AMCU mining union on Monday handed its members a programme that included sections titled "reading of agreements" and "back to work arrangements" at a rally expected to decide on a wage offer from the platinum producers.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) were meeting in the mining town of Rustenburg to discuss the latest offer from Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin aimed at ending South Africa's longest and costliest strike. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.