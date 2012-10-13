* 1,000 protesters march on Amplats shaft
* Strike leaders meeting to discuss strategy
* NUM marches on Impala Platinum
* Africa's biggest economy seared by labour strife
(Recasts, adds details throughout)
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 South African police fired
tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters hurling petrol bombs
after a march on an Anglo American Platinum mine turned
violent overnight, the latest sign of festering labour unrest.
Africa's top economy is under increasing pressure to mend
industrial relations. Almost 100,000 workers, mostly in mining,
have launched often illegal and violent strikes since August,
eroding investor confidence and already shaky growth.
Truck drivers signed a wage deal on Friday ending a
three-week strike that squeezed deliveries of fuel, cash and
consumer goods. But that step forward was quickly overshadowed
by a Standard & Poor's downgrade of South Africa's credit
rating.
About 1,000 protesters gathered on Friday night in a shanty
town near Rustenburg 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg
and marched toward Amplats' Khomanani 1 shaft, the South African
Police Service said in a statement.
"Tear gas and rubber bullet rounds were used to disband the
overzealous group," it said.
The crowd responded with petrol bombs, damaging one police
vehicle, police said. There were no reports of injuries and four
people were arrested.
Amplats, as the company is known, is the world's top
producer of platinum. Striking leaders from Amplats and other
mines met on Saturday to discuss strategy.
"All of the mines that you know are striking, their (strike)
leaders are here," labour leader Evans Ramokga told Reuters.
"Right now we are talking about the way forward... We are not
afraid of dismissals."
Amplats, which has said it is losing an average of 3,800
ounces of production for each day of the strike, has fired
12,000 wildcat strikers. Other mining firms have followed suit.
More than 50 people have been killed in labour-related
unrest in the last two months, including 34 shot dead by police
at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16
in the deadliest security incident since the end of apartheid.
IMPALA MARCH
Hundreds of miners marched on the headquarters of Impala
Platinum in Johannesburg on Saturday to deliver a list
of demands to the company.
"We are here, we are at Impala," Lesiba Seshoka, a spokesman
for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), told Reuters by
telephone as miners cheered and chanted in the background.
Seshoka put the number of marchers at 2,000, but the company
said it was close to 400. A spokesman for Implats said the
union's demands were not wage-related and had to do with other
contract issues.
Kumba Iron Ore, one of the world's major producers
of the steel-making ingredient, said on Friday it would seek
criminal charges against illegal strikers who refuse to stop
their occupation of its Sishen mine.
The strikers have seized about 3.3 billion rand ($380
million) worth of heavy equipment, including 88 haul trucks and
13 pieces of other equipment, including bulldozers.
The weeks of strikes have undermined confidence in South
Africa's economy and the government of President Jacob Zuma,
which critics say has been slow to respond.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut South Africa's credit
rating by one notch on Friday to BBB with a negative outlook,
saying the strikes and social tensions could reduce fiscal
flexibility and damage growth.
Police on Friday arrested two men for the killing of a NUM
branch secretary, which NUM's spokesman has said was done in
"execution style". Two workers at different shafts of Lonmin's
Marikana mine were arrested, local police spokesman Thulani
Ngubane said.
The six-week strike at Lonmin in August and September
erupted out of a turf war between the NUM and the more militant
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which
accuses the NUM of selling out workers.
($1 = 8.6259 South African rand)
(Additional by Lynette Ndabambi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)