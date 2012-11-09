* Company has lost over $250 mln worth of production
* Offer to workers expires on Monday
JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 Anglo American Platinum
said on Friday it had offered to start wage talks ahead
of the expiry of current agreements next year in a bid to get
more than 30,000 wildcat strikers back on the job at several of
its mines in South Africa.
"If the offer is accepted, the understanding is that
employees would return to work on Monday, 12 November, after
which date the offer will lapse," the world's top platinum
producer said in a statement.
The company, commonly known as Amplats, said any agreement
reached would not be implemented before July 1, 2013, when
current wage deals expire.
The cost of the wildcat action is mounting and Amplats said
it had lost almost 168,000 ounces in platinum production, worth
over $250 million at current spot prices.
Amplats also said it had offered a one-off allowance of
4,500 rand ($520) to employees. But it said it simply could not
afford the demands being made.
"The workers' current demand of a salary increase of 4500
rand per month would cost approximately 2.6 billion rand, an
amount that is clearly not affordable in a year when the company
is experiencing such economic challenges," chief executive Chris
Griffith said.
South Africa's gold and platinum sectors have been shaken by
months of illegal and often violent strikes which have resulted
in the deaths of around 50 people so far this year.
Most of the affected gold operations are back to work but
Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American,
is still struggling with crippling strikes at a time when the
viability of its operations are being scrutinised.