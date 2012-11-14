* Strike leaders to get feedback from miners
* Amplats hopes workers will return Thursday
* Amplats says expects year earnings to fall over 20 pct
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 Anglo American Platinum
, the world's top producer, expected miners to return to
work on Thursday after accepting a new pay deal to end weeks of
wildcat strikes which it warned would cut annual profit by more
than a fifth.
The unit of troubled global mining giant Anglo American
has been struggling for two months to end the walkouts,
part of a wave of often violent labour unrest that has swept
through South Africa's mines, rattling foreign investors.
The strikes, spawned by glaring income disparities and a
union turf war for members, have cost Amplats close to 170,000
ounces in lost platinum production which would fetch around $250
million at current spot prices.
Amplats said on Wednesday it expected 2012 earnings to fall
by at least 20 percent after its interim profits plunged almost
80 percent. It said the decrease was primarily a result of lower
sales volumes and strikes.
The update added to a gloomy week for Anglo American as it
searches for a new chief executive to replace outgoing Cynthia
Carroll.
On Tuesday the company raised cost estimates for its
Minas-Rio project in Brazil and warned of lower profit from its
South African iron ore unit Kumba.
Strikers in South Africa had rejected Amplats' offer
including a 4,500 rand ($510) one-off payment and a pledge to
start wage talks ahead of the expiry of current deals next year.
Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said in addition, the
company has offered to pay each qualifying employee either an
additional monthly allowance of 600 rand or a monthly salary
increase of 400 rand.
"Indications are that the strike committee members are happy
with the revised offer. They will today present the offer to
their members and encourage them to return to work tomorrow,"
Sithole told Reuters.
Amplats on Monday gave the workers until Wednesday to return
to work or face the sack. Over 30,000 Amplats workers have been
off the job.
The country's gold and platinum sectors have been rocked by
months of strikes that have resulted in over 50 deaths, mostly
at the hands of police. Almost all of the affected gold
operations are back to work.
TENSIONS REMAIN
Tensions remain with periodic flare-ups. South African
police arrested 37 workers for public violence on Tuesday after
firing rubber bullets to disperse protesters who barricaded a
road leading to a chrome mine operated by Xstrata.
Most of the affected Amplats' mines are close by near the
platinum belt's hub city of Rustenburg, about 120 km (75 miles)
northwest of Johannesburg.
Anglo is carrying out a review of its South African platinum
operations expected to lead to shaft closures and job losses
which could stoke tensions further.
Workers had demanding a salary increase of 4,500 rand per
month which Amplats said would add about 2.6 billion rand to its
wage bill.
Global platinum supply in 2012 will hit an 11-year low
largely because of the strikes' impact on production and demand
will outstrip available stocks, refiner Johnson Matthey said on
Tuesday.
($1 = 8.7701 South African rand)
