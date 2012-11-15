* Strike leader says miners resume work
* Amplats says to meet strike leaders
* Strikes over but rough road ahead for S.Africa mining
(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 The last of a crippling
wave of illegal strikes that have swept South Africa's mining
sector ended on Thursday after workers accepted an offer from
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of
the precious metal.
South Africa's platinum and gold sectors have been rocked
for months by often violent wildcat action spawned by glaring
income disparities and a union turf war for members, rattling
investors in the continent's largest economy, and looming job
cuts and wage talks next year could spark more unrest.
The labour unrest has claimed the lives of over 50 people
including 34 shot dead by police in one incident in mid-August
near a mine operated by platinum producer Lonmin.
"All the workers are returning to work," Evans Ramokga, a
strike leader at Amplats, told Reuters. Amplats, a unit of
troubled global mining giant Anglo American, has
struggled for two months to get over 30,000 workers back on the
job at several of its South African mines.
Amplats has said the strikes would cut annual profit by more
than a fifth and tensions in the sector remain, with 37 workers
arrested for public violence for protests near a chrome mine run
by Xstrata scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
South Africa's boardrooms and politicians may breathe a sigh
of relief as the worst labour unrest since the end of apartheid
in 1994 winds down in the world's top platinum producer, but the
future is riven with uncertainty.
The dominant National Union of Mineworkers, which has
delivered above-inflation wage hikes but contained
Anglo, which this week raised cost estimates for its
Minas-Rio project in Brazil and warned of lower profit from its
South African iron ore unit Kumba, is scrutinising
Amplats in a review widely expected to lead to shaft closures
and job cuts that could stoke social tensions further.
Much of the platinum sector is battling with low demand
though the price for the metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in cars has risen 13 percent this year
mostly because of supply concerns stemming from the strikes in
South Africa, home to 80 percent of known reserves.
BACK IN THE SHAFTS
Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said the management and
the labour leaders were scheduled to meet Thursday morning.
"We have a feedback session with the strike committee. The
offer that was presented will be signed this morning," she said.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Nhlapo in Rustenburg; Writing
by Ed Stoddard; Editing by)