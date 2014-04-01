LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it had sent force majeure notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, which have been hit by an almost 10-week-old strike.

"Suppliers of goods and services whose contractual obligations cannot be met due to the strike have been advised that force majeure is being asserted," the company said in a statement, adding that no force majeure notices have been issued to its own customers. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)