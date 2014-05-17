JOHANNESBURG May 17 The chief executive of
strike-hit Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) apologised
for saying this week his seven figure salary was justified
because he was skilled whereas miners were not.
His comments cause an uproar in the midst of a violent
16-week strike in the platinum companies Amplats, Impala
Platinum (Implats) and Lonmin by the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"My choice of words was inappropriate and a poor way to
describe the extremely challenging situation we find ourselves
in," Chris Griffiths, Amplats chief executive said in a
statement on Friday.
He had told the Business Day that the focus should be on
affordable wages that would dent the country's high unemployment
rate, "rather than comparing salaries of educated, skilled
executives with workers with few or no skills and limited
education."
Griffiths earned 17.6 million rand ($1.7 million) in 2013
according to the company's latest annual report.
The companies have said they cannot afford AMCU's demand for
a "living wage" of 12,500 rand while the union's president have
questioned salaries of company executives.
Implats said on Friday its chief executive, who earns about
7.5 million would not be taking a pay hike in light of the
strike which would cripple the company's production for the rest
of its financial year.
($1 = 10.3510 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by William Hardy)