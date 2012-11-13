JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 South African police
arrested 37 workers for public violence on Tuesday after firing
rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters who
barricaded a road leading to the Kroondal chrome mine operated
by Xstrata.
"The miners threw stones at the passing vehicles and burnt
tires. Police were dispatched to the area to control the unruly
protesters," the South African Police Service said in a
statement.
Xstrata dismissed 400 workers at the mine over a week ago
for taking part in an illegal strike.
It was the second consecutive day of clashes around the
Kroondal mine near the platinum belt's hub city of Rustenburg,
about 120 km (75 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
The shanty-towns that ring Rustenburg have been the scene of
frequent riots this year as a wave of illegal and often violent
strikes have swept the platinum and gold sectors.
World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
was still battling to prod around 30,000 workers back
to their posts who are on illegal strikes at several of its
South African mines, including its Rustenburg operations.
Wednesday is the deadline for the strikers to accept
Amplats' latest offer or face being sacked - a scenario that
could stoke further violence.
South African labour law requires clear and formal processes
for strikes and walk-outs. Those that do not go through all the
proper hoops are considered illegal, and can result in striking
workers being sacked.