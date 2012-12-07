UPDATE 7-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 Atlatsa Resources said on Friday an illegal strike at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa had ended and 90 percent of workers had reported for work.
The company said operations are expected to resume on Monday, adding that returning workers would receive a once-off payment of 2,000 rand ($230) and a 400 rand increase to their travel allowance.
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group