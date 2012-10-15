JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 Striking South African gold miners have refused the industry's latest pay rise offer despite an extended deadline to respond, the Chamber of Mines said on Monday, dimming hopes that the illegal strike in the industry will come end anytime soon.

"The unions have indicated that there have been mixed reactions by their members to the Chamber's proposals, and that they are unable to confirm a return to work," it said in a statement.

The chamber also said the industry was unable to make any further proposals and companies in the sector, which include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony , would explore other avenues to stabilise the industry. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)