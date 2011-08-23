* Most coal workers have already signed 2-year deal

* NUM says 5,000 of its members involved in these talks (Recasts with NUM also rejecting offer)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the smaller union Solidarity said on Tuesday they had rejected a revised wage offer from Exxaro's coal unit and referred the dispute for arbitration.

Solidarity said in a statement that Exxaro had raised its pay rise offer to 8 percent for this year and 7.5 percent next year.

Lesiba Seshoka, the spokesman for NUM, said that the wage dispute involved about 5,000 of its members at three of Exxaro's mines.

Much of Exxaro's labour force signed a wage deal at the start of this month that ended a week-long strike in South Africa's coal sector.

That had been negotiated between the unions and the country's chamber of mines and gave workers increases of between 7 and 10.5 percent in two-year contracts, which is seen as a benchmark for other talks.

Not all of Exxaro's operations were included in those talks. The NUM has been seeking an increase of 14 percent for the rest of its members with the group, almost triple the inflation rate. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)