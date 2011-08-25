JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday its wage talks with Exxaro Coal are now in arbitration and the union may go on strike if the talks collapse.

NUM had rejected Exxaro's pay rise offer of between 8 and 10 percent. The union is demanding a 14 percent increase, almost triple the inflation rate. It added that Exxaro's operations that would be affected by a strike should it be awarded certificate of non-resolution are Grootgeluk, Tshikondeni, Leeupan and Inyanda.

Much of Exxaro's labour force signed a wage deal at the start of this month that ended a week-long strike in South Africa's coal sector.

That had been negotiated between the unions and the country's chamber of mines and gave workers increases of between 7 and 10.5 percent in two-year contracts, which is seen as a benchmark for other talks.

Not all of Exxaro's operations were included in those talks. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)