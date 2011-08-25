JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday its wage talks with
Exxaro Coal are now in arbitration and the union may go
on strike if the talks collapse.
NUM had rejected Exxaro's pay rise offer of between 8 and 10
percent. The union is demanding a 14 percent increase, almost
triple the inflation rate. It added that Exxaro's operations
that would be affected by a strike should it be awarded
certificate of non-resolution are Grootgeluk, Tshikondeni,
Leeupan and Inyanda.
Much of Exxaro's labour force signed a wage deal at the
start of this month that ended a week-long strike in South
Africa's coal sector.
That had been negotiated between the unions and the
country's chamber of mines and gave workers increases of between
7 and 10.5 percent in two-year contracts, which is seen as a
benchmark for other talks.
Not all of Exxaro's operations were included in those talks.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)