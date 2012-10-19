* Gold Fields strike ends, 1,500 workers sacked
* Lonmin miners back to work after walkout over arrests
* More than 80,000 mine workers have downed tools
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 South African workers
officially ended a month-long strike at major bullion producer
Gold Fields on Friday but there was still no end in
sight for wildcat walkouts that have paralysed other gold and
platinum producers.
More than 80,000 miners have downed tools in the
resource-rich country since August in often violent strikes over
pay and working conditions that are hitting growth and investor
confidence in Africa's biggest economy and raising questions
about President Jacob Zuma's leadership.
Nearly 50 people have died in labour strife since August,
including 34 striking miners shot dead on Aug. 16 at Lonmin's
Marikana mine in the deadliest security
incident since the end of white-minority rule.
Thousands of Lonmin workers staged a one-day walkout on
Thursday to protest against the arrests of colleagues who are
suspected of murdering rival labour leaders. Lonmin said on
Friday it was back to normal operations.
Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 producer, said about 11,000
workers, threatened with dismissal if they did not return by
Thursday, have returned to work at its KDC West operations in
Carletonville, 40 km (25 miles) west of Johannesburg.
"At KDC West the strike is officially over. The 1,500
employees who did not report for work before Thursday's deadline
were dismissed but have until midday on Friday to appeal their
dismissal," said company spokesman Sven Lunsche.
On Thursday, all of the 9,000 workers at its Beatrix mine in
the Free State province returned and Lunsche said the remaining
8,500 on strike at its KDC East operations would be issued an
ultimatum "anytime now".
"The raiding of hostels and disarming of strikers gave
workers the confidence to return to work," said Lunsche.
AngloGold Ashanti, the world's No. 3 gold producer,
is relying on negotiations at the Chamber of Mines to end the
strikes at its South African operations.
Gold companies represented by the chamber on Thursday
tweaked a proposal to lift the pay of the lowest paid workers in
a bid to end the illegal strikes.
The labour unrest has hit at the heart of the post-apartheid
economic structure where the ruling African National Congress
and its union allies would insure a steady supply of labour for
industry in return for moderate pay increases.
Strikers have often said union bosses are more concerned
about keeping close ties with politicians and company bosses
than protecting workers in mine shafts.
"Harmony's Kusasalethu is still on an unprotected strike.
Other operations in Harmony are still in operation," said
Harmony Gold Mining spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield.
A month-long strike at Anglo American Platinum is
no closer to ending. The company has sacked 12,000 at its
Rustenburg operations.