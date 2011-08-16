* Union condemns violence, to investigate
CAPE TOWN Aug 16 Striking South African
municipal workers set fire to rubbish in Cape Town streets and
looted road-side vendors on Tuesday, turning up the heat in
labour disputes that have ripped through Africa's largest
economy.
More than 200,000 municipal workers, seeking 18 percent wage
increases, walked out on Monday in an indefinite strike that is
expected to hit services in urban areas.
Their action followed a string of stoppages in the country's
mining and fuel sectors that have threatened to slow growth in a
stagnant economy.
Workers wearing union T-shirts were seen in national TV
broadcasts overturning waste baskets, setting fire to rubbish
piled on streets and stealing items from stalls in the Cape Town
city centre.
Police said they were also investigating reports of union
members damaging municipal vehicles and attacking non-striking
city workers.
"We have already commissioned an investigation to look into
those acts of violence, which detract from our reasonable and
legitimate demands unnecessarily," said Tahir Sema, spokesman
for the largest municipal workers' union, SAMWU, which denounced
the criminal behaviour.
Employers have offered a 6 percent increase. Sema said there
are no plans for talks.
"We are still willing and ready to meet the employer at a
moment's notice at the bargaining table to come to a negotiated
settlement to end this dispute," Sema told Reuters.
Strikes in the world's fourth largest gold producer cost
mining firms about $190 million in lost output this year while
the fuel sector strike delayed deliveries of goods and sent
motorists scrambling for petrol.
The municipal strike, while disruptive, is not expected to
have such a large economic impact. Striking workers included
rubbish collectors, city officials and water and sanitation
staff.
Most of the wage disputes have so far been settled in less
than two weeks, with agreements on wage rises of between 7-10
percent, above the country's 5 percent inflation rate.
In a separate wage dispute, union workers at state utility
Eskom were discussing whether to accept a 7 percent
offer from the firm that supplies nearly all of the country's
power. The unions, which won hefty wage hikes last year, have
been seeking 13 percent this year.
Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's
strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in
electricity tariffs.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)