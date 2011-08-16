* Union condemns violence, to investigate

* Eskom workers mull wage offer

CAPE TOWN Aug 16 Striking South African municipal workers set fire to rubbish in Cape Town streets and looted road-side vendors on Tuesday, turning up the heat in labour disputes that have ripped through Africa's largest economy.

More than 200,000 municipal workers, seeking 18 percent wage increases, walked out on Monday in an indefinite strike that is expected to hit services in urban areas.

Their action followed a string of stoppages in the country's mining and fuel sectors that have threatened to slow growth in a stagnant economy.

Workers wearing union T-shirts were seen in national TV broadcasts overturning waste baskets, setting fire to rubbish piled on streets and stealing items from stalls in the Cape Town city centre.

Police said they were also investigating reports of union members damaging municipal vehicles and attacking non-striking city workers.

"We have already commissioned an investigation to look into those acts of violence, which detract from our reasonable and legitimate demands unnecessarily," said Tahir Sema, spokesman for the largest municipal workers' union, SAMWU, which denounced the criminal behaviour.

Employers have offered a 6 percent increase. Sema said there are no plans for talks.

"We are still willing and ready to meet the employer at a moment's notice at the bargaining table to come to a negotiated settlement to end this dispute," Sema told Reuters.

Strikes in the world's fourth largest gold producer cost mining firms about $190 million in lost output this year while the fuel sector strike delayed deliveries of goods and sent motorists scrambling for petrol.

The municipal strike, while disruptive, is not expected to have such a large economic impact. Striking workers included rubbish collectors, city officials and water and sanitation staff.

Most of the wage disputes have so far been settled in less than two weeks, with agreements on wage rises of between 7-10 percent, above the country's 5 percent inflation rate.

In a separate wage dispute, union workers at state utility Eskom were discussing whether to accept a 7 percent offer from the firm that supplies nearly all of the country's power. The unions, which won hefty wage hikes last year, have been seeking 13 percent this year.

Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in electricity tariffs. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)