By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said it plans a new round of wage talks with Anglo American Platinum on Thursday in an attempt to avert a strike at the world's top producer of the precious metal that could affect global prices.

South Africa's platinum sector is the latest to be affected by a wave of disputes in the mid-year "strike season", after stoppages in the steel and fuel industries as well as other parts of the mining sector which threaten to dent economic growth.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its smaller rival Impala Platinum account for two-thirds of global platinum supply.

Oupa Komane, the NUM's chief negotiator at Amplats, said he expected the talks to last until Friday. "We are hoping that we would find a resolution in these two days. Should we be unable to find a resolution, then we will formally be in dispute," he said.

The NUM, which said it is representing about 30,000 workers at Amplats, is demanding a 15 percent wage increase, while the company has offered between 6 and 7 percent.

The NUM, which has more than a quarter of a million members in numerous industries, has already reached deals in other mining sectors for 7 to 10 percent increases that will probably serve as benchmarks in the platinum negotiations.

The union is consulting members at Impala after the second-largest producer raised its wage offer over the weekend. A decision on the revised offer is expected by Friday.

CAPE TOWN BURNING

In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 municipal workers seeking 18 percent wage increases walked out on Monday on an indefinite strike that has hit garbage collection and other services in urban areas.

The workers have burnt trash on the streets of Cape Town and Durban, attacking city vehicles and looting vendors.

A Cape Town judge is expected to decide on Thursday on an injunction against the unions aimed at curbing their protests, a city spokeswoman said.

The NUM has also threatened a strike at state utility Eskom, which supplies almost all of the country's power, after rejecting a 7 percent pay rise offer.

Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in electricity tariffs.

Wage deals over the past years of double to triple the inflation rate, which is now 5 percent, have made the country less competitive by driving up the cost of a workforce which is already more expensive and less efficient that those in emerging market peers.

The ruling African National Congress, which in an alliance with organised labour, does not want to antagonise a group that has supplied it with millions of votes, by pushing workers to accept more modest pay increases. (Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David Stamp)