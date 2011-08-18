* Amplats wage talks set for Thursday and Friday
* Union to decide on revised Implats pay offer
* Wage deals seen as long-term economic risk
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers said it plans a new round of wage talks
with Anglo American Platinum on Thursday in an attempt
to avert a strike at the world's top producer of the precious
metal that could affect global prices.
South Africa's platinum sector is the latest to be affected
by a wave of disputes in the mid-year "strike season", after
stoppages in the steel and fuel industries as well as other
parts of the mining sector which threaten to dent economic
growth.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its smaller rival
Impala Platinum account for two-thirds of global
platinum supply.
Oupa Komane, the NUM's chief negotiator at Amplats, said he
expected the talks to last until Friday. "We are hoping that we
would find a resolution in these two days. Should we be unable
to find a resolution, then we will formally be in dispute," he
said.
The NUM, which said it is representing about 30,000 workers
at Amplats, is demanding a 15 percent wage increase, while the
company has offered between 6 and 7 percent.
The NUM, which has more than a quarter of a million members
in numerous industries, has already reached deals in other
mining sectors for 7 to 10 percent increases that will probably
serve as benchmarks in the platinum negotiations.
The union is consulting members at Impala after the
second-largest producer raised its wage offer over the weekend.
A decision on the revised offer is expected by Friday.
CAPE TOWN BURNING
In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 municipal
workers seeking 18 percent wage increases walked out on Monday
on an indefinite strike that has hit garbage collection and
other services in urban areas.
The workers have burnt trash on the streets of Cape Town and
Durban, attacking city vehicles and looting vendors.
A Cape Town judge is expected to decide on Thursday on an
injunction against the unions aimed at curbing their protests, a
city spokeswoman said.
The NUM has also threatened a strike at state utility Eskom,
which supplies almost all of the country's power, after
rejecting a 7 percent pay rise offer.
Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's
strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in
electricity tariffs.
Wage deals over the past years of double to triple the
inflation rate, which is now 5 percent, have made the country
less competitive by driving up the cost of a workforce which is
already more expensive and less efficient that those in emerging
market peers.
The ruling African National Congress, which in an alliance
with organised labour, does not want to antagonise a group that
has supplied it with millions of votes, by pushing workers to
accept more modest pay increases.
(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by
Jon Herskovitz and David Stamp)