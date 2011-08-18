* Gap between Amplats and union narrows

* Union to decide on revised Implats pay offer

* Wage deals seen as long-term economic risk (Recasts with revised wage offer)

By Agnieszka Flak and Olivia Kumwenda

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has raised its offer in wage talks, South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday, raising hopes that a strike may be averted against the world's top platinum producer.

The union also lowered its demands in talks which are set to resume on Friday and come against a backdrop of high commodity prices.

The union lowered its demand to 11-12.5 percent from 15 percent while the company upped its offer to 7.5-8 percent, NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said.

The union said it rejected the revised offer and Friday's talks would be the final round.

"We are a bit encouraged by the movements but we hope tomorrow they will make big moves so that we can have a deal," Oupa Komane, NUM's chief negotiator at Amplats, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The platinum sector is the latest to be affected by a wave of disputes in South Africa's mid-year "strike season", after stoppages in the steel and fuel industries as well as other parts of the mining sector which threaten to dent economic growth.

Amplats and smaller rival Impala Platinum account for two-thirds of global platinum supply.

The NUM, which has more than a quarter of a million members in numerous industries, has already reached deals in other mining sectors for 7 to 10 percent increases that will probably serve as benchmarks in the platinum negotiations.

The union is consulting members at Impala after the second-largest producer raised its wage offer over the weekend. A decision on the revised offer is expected by Friday.

CAPE TOWN BURNING

In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 municipal workers seeking 18 percent wage increases walked out on Monday on an indefinite strike that has hit garbage collection and other services in urban areas.

The workers have burnt trash on the streets of Cape Town and Durban, attacking city vehicles and looting vendors.

A Cape Town judge has issued a injunction on unions to stop them from destroying property and intimidating municipal employees who are reporting to work.

The NUM has also threatened a strike at state utility Eskom, which supplies almost all of the country's power, after rejecting a 7 percent pay rise offer.

Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in electricity tariffs.

Wage deals over the past years of double to triple the inflation rate, which is now 5 percent, have made the country less competitive by driving up the cost of a workforce which is already more expensive and less efficient that those in emerging market peers.

The ruling African National Congress, which in an alliance with organised labour, does not want to antagonise a group that has supplied it with millions of votes, by pushing workers to accept more modest pay increases. (Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)