* Gap between Amplats and union narrows
* Union to decide on revised Implats pay offer
* Wage deals seen as long-term economic risk
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) has raised its offer in wage talks, South
Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday,
raising hopes that a strike may be averted against the world's
top platinum producer.
The union also lowered its demands in talks which are set to
resume on Friday and come against a backdrop of high commodity
prices.
The union lowered its demand to 11-12.5 percent from 15
percent while the company upped its offer to 7.5-8 percent, NUM
spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said.
The union said it rejected the revised offer and Friday's
talks would be the final round.
"We are a bit encouraged by the movements but we hope
tomorrow they will make big moves so that we can have a deal,"
Oupa Komane, NUM's chief negotiator at Amplats, was quoted as
saying in a statement.
The platinum sector is the latest to be affected by a wave
of disputes in South Africa's mid-year "strike season", after
stoppages in the steel and fuel industries as well as other
parts of the mining sector which threaten to dent economic
growth.
Amplats and smaller rival Impala Platinum account
for two-thirds of global platinum supply.
The NUM, which has more than a quarter of a million members
in numerous industries, has already reached deals in other
mining sectors for 7 to 10 percent increases that will probably
serve as benchmarks in the platinum negotiations.
The union is consulting members at Impala after the
second-largest producer raised its wage offer over the weekend.
A decision on the revised offer is expected by Friday.
CAPE TOWN BURNING
In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 municipal
workers seeking 18 percent wage increases walked out on Monday
on an indefinite strike that has hit garbage collection and
other services in urban areas.
The workers have burnt trash on the streets of Cape Town and
Durban, attacking city vehicles and looting vendors.
A Cape Town judge has issued a injunction on unions to stop
them from destroying property and intimidating municipal
employees who are reporting to work.
The NUM has also threatened a strike at state utility Eskom,
which supplies almost all of the country's power, after
rejecting a 7 percent pay rise offer.
Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's
strained balance sheet and could lead to further steep rises in
electricity tariffs.
Wage deals over the past years of double to triple the
inflation rate, which is now 5 percent, have made the country
less competitive by driving up the cost of a workforce which is
already more expensive and less efficient that those in emerging
market peers.
The ruling African National Congress, which in an alliance
with organised labour, does not want to antagonise a group that
has supplied it with millions of votes, by pushing workers to
accept more modest pay increases.
