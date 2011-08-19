JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said that its members at Impala Platinum had refused a revised pay rise offer from the world's second largest producer of the precious metal and will refer the dispute to arbitration.

Implats had raised its offer to between 8 and 10 percent, while the union has been asking for 14 percent.

"The members unanimously rejected the revised offer. We insist on a double-digit increase across the board," said Eddie Majadibodu, the NUM's chief negotiator at Implats. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)