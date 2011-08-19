JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said that its members at Impala
Platinum had refused a revised pay rise offer from the
world's second largest producer of the precious metal and will
refer the dispute to arbitration.
Implats had raised its offer to between 8 and 10 percent,
while the union has been asking for 14 percent.
"The members unanimously rejected the revised offer. We
insist on a double-digit increase across the board," said Eddie
Majadibodu, the NUM's chief negotiator at Implats.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)