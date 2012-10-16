* Production at Sishen to resume as soon as possible
* Gold One suspends Ezulwini mine for 30 days
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 An illegal strike at Kumba
Iron Ore's giant Sishen mine in South Africa ended on
Tuesday after police arrested 40 miners in a pre-dawn raid, and
the firm said production would resume as soon as possible.
Police recovered heavy mining equipment including giant
trucks and bulldozers seized by the strikers, who had blockaded
the pit for almost two weeks.
The strike cost Kumba, a unit of Anglo American and
Africa's largest iron ore producer, 120,000 tonnes of lost
production a day.
"Any damage to equipment is being assessed and the company
has plans in place to restore the mine to full production as
soon as possible," it said in a statement.
Kumba's shares were up 1.39 percent at 498.31 rand by 0935
GMT, compared with a 0.27 percent rise in the JSE Top-40
blue-chip index.
On Monday, Kumba fired all the strikers who refused to leave
the mine and failed to attend disciplinary hearings, following
other mining companies that have resorted to mass dismissals to
deal with labour unrest sweeping through the sector.
Since August, more than 80,000 miners have downed tools in
often violent walkouts that are hitting economic growth and
investor confidence, and raising questions about President Jacob
Zuma's leadership shortly before an internal election in the
ruling African National Congress (ANC).
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer
of the precious metal, has fired 12,000 strikers, and more
dismissals are expected in the gold sector after workers
rejected the industry's latest pay offer and refused to return
to work.
Unions said mass dismissals would be counterproductive and
inflame the situation further.
"We are giving the employers until Oct. 27 to reinstate all
workers who are dismissed informally," the COSATU union
federation said. "If they fail to do that, the federation will
be outlining its program of action to deal with the mining
industry as whole."
COAL PROTESTS
The death toll from two months of labour unrest stands at
more than 50, and the violence has hit South Africa's reputation
among investors.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both lowered South
Africa's credit rating, citing a lack of political leadership
and rising pressure on the government to throw money at the
social problems seeping out of the mines.
Mining companies in South Africa, a major producer of
platinum, gold, iron ore, ferrochrome and coal, are already
grappling with fast-rising costs and weak demand for their
commodities due to global economic woes.
Bullion and uranium producer Gold One International
said on Tuesday it was suspending operations for 30
days at its Ezulwini mine following the dismissal of 1,417
striking workers.
While the strike at Kumba and a three-week walkout by truck
drivers have ended, the unrest could get worse before it gets
better.
Around 190,000 government workers are planning a nationwide
walkout later this week, which could escalate into a full-blown
strike, the South African Municipal Workers' Union has said.
Protests have been reported at individual coal mines,
although the companies say production has not yet been hit.
($1 = 8.8193 South African rand)
