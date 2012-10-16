* Production at Sishen to resume as soon as possible
* Gold Fields give Thursday deadline for strikers to return
* Gold One suspends Ezulwini mine for 30 days
(Recasts with Gold Fields, adds Atlatsa, details)
By Sherilee Lakmidas and Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 An illegal strike at Kumba
Iron Ore's Sishen mine in South Africa ended on Tuesday
after police arrested 40 miners while other mining firms
threatened mass dismissals to try to halt the unrest.
In a pre-dawn raid, police recovered Kumba's trucks and
bulldozers seized by the strikers who had blockaded the pit for
almost two weeks.
Since August, more than 80,000 miners have downed tools in
often violent walkouts that are hitting economic growth and
investor confidence, and raising questions about President Jacob
Zuma's leadership shortly before an internal election in the
ruling African National Congress (ANC).
The strike at Sishen cost Kumba, a unit of Anglo American
and Africa's largest iron ore producer, 120,000 tonnes
of lost production a day.
"Any damage to equipment is being assessed and the company
has plans in place to restore the mine to full production as
soon as possible," Kumba said. Its shares rose 2.7 percent.
On Monday, Kumba fired all the strikers who refused to leave
the mine and failed to attend disciplinary hearings, following
other mining companies that have resorted to mass dismissals to
deal with labour unrest sweeping through the sector.
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer
of the precious metal, has fired 12,000 strikers. Gold Fields
gave the majority of striking miners until Thursday to
return to work or face immediate dismissal.
Some workers at its Beatrix mine have already returned to
work, but 23,500 across its operations remain on strike.
The company has lost 65,000 ounces of gold production, or
1.2 billion rand ($136 million) in revenue so far and the longer
workers stay away, the greater the risk of struggling shafts
closing, chief executive Nick Holland said.
"(This) could put at risk certain of our operations where
restructuring may become inevitable," he told a conference call.
"This could increase the risk of job losses."
Atlatsa Resources fired more than 1,500 workers at
its Bokoni platinum mine after they failed to return to work,
while bullion and uranium producer Gold One
suspended work at its Ezulwini mine for 30 days following the
dismissal of more than 1,400 strikers.
Unions said mass dismissals would only inflame tensions.
"We are giving the employers until Oct. 27 to reinstate all
workers who are dismissed informally," the COSATU union
federation said, threatening action if companies fail to comply.
ESCALATING VIOLENCE
The death toll from two months of strikes stands at more
than 50 and the violence is far from abating.
Police said on Tuesday an officer was hacked with a machete
when trying to disperse 3,000 striking miners in Rustenburg,
north-west of Johannesburg. He was treated in hospital for
serious injuries.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both lowered South
Africa's credit rating, citing a lack of political leadership
and rising pressure on the government to throw money at the
social problems seeping out of the mines.
Gold Fields' Holland called on all parties to end this
"infamous episode in our labour relations history".
"Failure to do so could have unimaginable consequences, not
only for the mining industry, but for the whole of South
Africa," he said.
Mining companies in South Africa, a major producer of
platinum, gold, iron ore, ferrochrome and coal, are already
grappling with fast-rising costs and weak demand for commodities
due to global economic woes.
While the strike at Kumba and a three-week walkout by truck
drivers have ended, the unrest could get worse before improving.
Around 190,000 government workers are planning a nationwide
walkout later this week, which could escalate into a full-blown
strike, the South African Municipal Workers' Union has said.
Protests have also been reported at individual coal mines,
although companies say production has not yet been hit.
($1 = 8.8193 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Writing by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Elaine Hardcastle)