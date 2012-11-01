* Amplats says industry in financial distress
* Says can't negotiate with strikers in climate of 'anarchy'
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 South Africa's platinum
industry is in "severe financial distress" and high wage
settlements to get wildcat strikers back to work will lead to
job cuts, Anglo American Platinum said.
The world's top platinum producer said it was losing
production averaging 3,694 ounces of platinum per day due to a
strike at its South African operations that is in its seventh
week. To date 141,640 ounces of the precious metal have been
lost.
"This is completely the wrong time to be offering
unsustainable wage increases that the moment people are back at
work you just have to (lay off) a whole lot of people," the
firm's chief executive Chris Griffith told Talk Radio 702 On
Thursday.
"There will be implications for jobs," he said adding that
Amplats could not "negotiate in a climate of anarchy".
Amplats parent company Anglo American has already
placed its four Rustenburg mines "under review" -
management-speak for their possible closure.
Layoffs in the mining industry were a prime factor behind a
rise in unemployment in the third quarter that left more than
one in four of the labour force out of work.
Months of unrest in the mines have hit platinum and gold
output, threatened growth in Africa's biggest economy and drawn
criticism of President Jacob Zuma for his handling of the most
damaging strikes since the end of apartheid in 1994.
But the number of strikes has dropped in the last two weeks
amid management threats of mass dismissals and some payment
sweeteners.
Amplats said last week it had reached a deal with several
unions and would be offering incentives such as one-off hardship
payments of 2,000 rand ($230) to end the strike that has
crippled production.
But the workers turned down the offer saying Amplats should
match a salary increase of up to 22 percent offered by rival
Lonmin , after a violent wildcat walkout at its
nearby Marikana platinum mine in August.
The Lonmin offer came after the police killing of 34 miners
on Aug. 16, the bloodiest security incident since apartheid.
Lonmin, the world's third largest platinum producer, is
scrambling to get back on its feet after the violent six-week
strike that crippled production and led it to ask shareholders
for $800 million in a rights issue on Tuesday.
The company also gave unions notice of a restructuring, with
proposed job losses in its 25,000-strong work force expected to
be implemented in early 2013.
Striking workers at gold firms including AngloGold Ashanti
and Gold Fields returned to work last week
after threats of mass dismissals and an offer of a small pay
increase.