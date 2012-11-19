LONDON Nov 19 South Africa's government-allied
mining union has lost up to 20,000 members since the start of
2012, a year marked by painful strikes and loss of life, the
union's leader said on Monday.
The exodus from the once-dominant National Union of
Mineworkers began in January, when an upstart rival union
promised pay hikes for drill operators at a mine in Rustenberg
operated by Impala Platinum.
"In Lonmin and Impala we're looking at about 15,000," Frans
Baleni, general secretary of the NUM, told Reuters in reference
to two key mining companies. "In Lonmin the last calculation was
about 5,000."
Despite shrinking numbers, "the NUM remains relevant" in the
world's No.1 platinum producing country, Baleni said.
"There is no doubt about it. We are a 30-year-old union."
In the past, the NUM has contributed stability to South
Africa's most heavily unionised industry partly thanks to a cosy
relationship with the ruling African National Congress, but both
groups have rapidly lost credibility among the country's miners.
Impala says the proportion of its employees affiliated to
the NUM has shrunk from 70 percent to 13 percent in seven
months.
Thirty-four strikers killed by police at Lonmin's Marikana
mine in August were affiliated not with the NUM, but the rival
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.
Platinum producers lost some 350,000 ounces of output during
the months of industrial action, but, notwithstanding the
upheaval, Baleni said the NUM would oppose any cutbacks in the
sector.
"Our job is to preserve the jobs and create job
opportunities and we always confront companies which are
embarking on an exercise which would lead to dismissals and
layoffs of workers," he said.
Anglo American Platinum is conducting a review of Amplats,
its local unit. The review is widely expected to lead to shaft
closures and job cuts.
"We are aware that Anglo has been contemplating its
presence, especially in the platinum sector," Baleni said.
"We think that it would be a disaster to shut down Anglo
platinum operation with over 30,000 workers involved. We would
challenge that."