JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 Harmony Gold said
violent clashes erupted between rival unions at its Kusasalethu
mine in South Africa on Thursday, raising concerns labour unrest
was flaring again in Africa's largest economy days after a wave
of wildcat strikes ended.
Spokesperson Marian van der Walt said the conflict was
between the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union. The turf war between the two
has been at the root of much of the violence rocking the sector.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)