JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's AMCU union declared a wage dispute on Thursday with platinum producer Lonmin , but said it remained in talks with the company.

AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama also told Reuters the union's members in the gold sector were voting on whether or not to strike over wages and could do so from next week. The union's members are unhappy with the deals agreed in the gold industry with the rival National Union of Mineworkers, which companies have implemented for all workers.